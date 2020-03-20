Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

The shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $111 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Buy the ICPT stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ICPT is Buy in its latest report on December 02, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ICPT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $151.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.19.

The shares of the company added by 18.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $48.50 while ending the day at $57.15. During the trading session, a total of 796035.0 shares were traded which represents a -36.58% decline from the average session volume which is 582850.0 shares. ICPT had ended its last session trading at $48.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 10.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 ICPT 52-week low price stands at $47.57 while its 52-week high price is $125.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.99 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 74.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$2.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.34%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Even though the stock has been trading at $105.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.93% to reach $120.63/share. It started the day trading at $106.38 and traded between $92.18 and $98.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATO’s 50-day SMA is 112.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 109.91. The stock has a high of $121.08 for the year while the low is $90.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.22%, as 4.83M ICPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of Atmos Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.11, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ATO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 284,044 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,660,243 shares of ATO, with a total valuation of $1,513,670,090. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $887,837,458 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atmos Energy Corporation shares by 10.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,161,187 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 786,415 shares of Atmos Energy Corporation which are valued at $842,642,558. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Atmos Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 622,268 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,422,629 shares and is now valued at $559,886,444. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Atmos Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.