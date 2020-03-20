Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

The shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $35 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2019, to Buy the DRNA stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on May 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that DRNA is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that DRNA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.98.

The shares of the company added by 17.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.75 while ending the day at $15.82. During the trading session, a total of 737023.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.27% decline from the average session volume which is 706810.0 shares. DRNA had ended its last session trading at $13.45. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 DRNA 52-week low price stands at $10.70 while its 52-week high price is $27.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 152.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.48%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.27% to reach $14.10/share. It started the day trading at $7.04 and traded between $6.66 and $6.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KT’s 50-day SMA is 10.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.21. The stock has a high of $13.41 for the year while the low is $6.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 935764.08 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.21%, as 802,792 DRNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.16% of KT Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.51, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 727.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.14% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Silchester International Investor… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,177,519 shares of KT, with a total valuation of $262,263,058. Wells Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more KT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,720,783 worth of shares.

Similarly, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its KT Corporation shares by 1.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,647,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -129,038 shares of KT Corporation which are valued at $93,101,974. In the same vein, Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its KT Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 148,615 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,606,876 shares and is now valued at $73,406,353. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of KT Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.