Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)

The shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taseko Mines Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on July 05, 2019. TD Securities was of a view that TGB is Hold in its latest report on February 23, 2017. TD Securities thinks that TGB is worth Speculative Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.12.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 874406.0 shares were traded which represents a -39.02% decline from the average session volume which is 628960.0 shares. TGB had ended its last session trading at $0.25. Taseko Mines Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TGB 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $0.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taseko Mines Limited generated 31.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Taseko Mines Limited has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. The Benchmark Company also rated MCS as Reiterated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that MCS could surge by 70.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 42.33% to reach $36.67/share. It started the day trading at $11.43 and traded between $7.441 and $10.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCS’s 50-day SMA is 26.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.21. The stock has a high of $41.81 for the year while the low is $6.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 839630.8 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.91%, as 664,064 TGB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of The Marcus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 249.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MCS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 133,161 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,373,634 shares of MCS, with a total valuation of $90,143,500. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more MCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $43,526,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Marcus Corporation shares by 1.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,471,974 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,226 shares of The Marcus Corporation which are valued at $39,331,145. In the same vein, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its The Marcus Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 34,931 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,254,891 shares and is now valued at $33,530,688. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of The Marcus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.