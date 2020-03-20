Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT), StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)

The shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quotient Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Dougherty & Company advised investors in its research note published on November 18, 2019, to Buy the QUOT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. First Analysis Sec was of a view that QUOT is Outperform in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that QUOT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.03.

The shares of the company added by 14.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.17 while ending the day at $6.02. During the trading session, a total of 648985.0 shares were traded which represents a -31.66% decline from the average session volume which is 492930.0 shares. QUOT had ended its last session trading at $5.26. Quotient Technology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 QUOT 52-week low price stands at $4.55 while its 52-week high price is $11.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quotient Technology Inc. generated 224.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. Quotient Technology Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on January 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.78% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.31 and traded between $1.0079 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STON’s 50-day SMA is 1.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.35. The stock has a high of $4.65 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 181058.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.97%, as 128,606 QUOT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.39% of StoneMor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 144.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Axar Capital Management LP bought more STON shares, increasing its portfolio by 50.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Axar Capital Management LP purchasing 3,925,660 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,674,095 shares of STON, with a total valuation of $12,374,541. Mangrove Partners meanwhile bought more STON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,912,522 worth of shares.

Similarly, BMO Asset Management Corp. decreased its StoneMor Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 755,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of StoneMor Inc. which are valued at $801,202. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of StoneMor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.