Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

The shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Equal Weight the PEB stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that PEB is Market Perform in its latest report on October 17, 2019. BTIG Research thinks that PEB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.87.

The shares of the company added by 25.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.62 while ending the day at $7.81. During the trading session, a total of 5.22 million shares were traded which represents a -154.77% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. PEB had ended its last session trading at $6.20. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a market cap of $1.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.37, with a beta of 1.57. PEB 52-week low price stands at $5.39 while its 52-week high price is $33.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.81%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Singular Research published a research note on March 12, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.04% to reach $78.00/share. It started the day trading at $13.58 and traded between $12.25 and $12.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VVI’s 50-day SMA is 55.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.43. The stock has a high of $72.27 for the year while the low is $11.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 320755.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.14%, as 327,620 PEB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Viad Corp shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 183.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -58.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 48,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,044,620 shares of VVI, with a total valuation of $152,839,924. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more VVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,854,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Viad Corp shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,282,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -13,421 shares of Viad Corp which are valued at $64,397,915. In the same vein, River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its Viad Corp shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 438,708 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 940,196 shares and is now valued at $47,197,839. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Viad Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.