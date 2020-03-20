Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE), Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

The shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nine Energy Service Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that NINE is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that NINE is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.17.

The shares of the company added by 105.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5031 while ending the day at $0.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -511.21% decline from the average session volume which is 240860.0 shares. NINE had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Nine Energy Service Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 NINE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $24.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nine Energy Service Inc. generated 92.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 233.33%. Nine Energy Service Inc. has the potential to record -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. Stifel also rated FOXF as Reiterated on August 02, 2018, with its price target of $55 suggesting that FOXF could surge by 26.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.72% to reach $76.14/share. It started the day trading at $56.96 and traded between $45.9756 and $55.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOXF’s 50-day SMA is 65.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 69.02. The stock has a high of $86.91 for the year while the low is $43.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.10%, as 1.97M NINE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.15% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.52, while the P/B ratio is 5.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 207.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FOXF shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 125,275 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,338,174 shares of FOXF, with a total valuation of $338,440,232. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more FOXF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $319,922,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by 0.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,811,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,786 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. which are valued at $241,622,789. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 94,854 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,177,581 shares and is now valued at $201,458,635. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Fox Factory Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.