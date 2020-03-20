Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS), Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

The shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $76 price target. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CMS Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to In-line the CMS stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. JP Morgan was of a view that CMS is Overweight in its latest report on October 08, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that CMS is worth Sector Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $55.78 while ending the day at $56.49. During the trading session, a total of 2.97 million shares were traded which represents a -24.88% decline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. CMS had ended its last session trading at $60.64. CMS Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $17.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.30, with a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CMS 52-week low price stands at $53.55 while its 52-week high price is $69.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CMS Energy Corporation generated 157.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.29%. CMS Energy Corporation has the potential to record 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 55.01% to reach $20.56/share. It started the day trading at $13.40 and traded between $8.38 and $12.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSBD’s 50-day SMA is 19.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.17. The stock has a high of $22.50 for the year while the low is $8.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 220053.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 68.87%, as 371,605 CMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.92% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.48, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 231.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.73% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.23% of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.