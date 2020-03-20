Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

The shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Positive the COG stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. Susquehanna was of a view that COG is Neutral in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that COG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $19.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.3268 while ending the day at $16.91. During the trading session, a total of 12.35 million shares were traded which represents a -17.02% decline from the average session volume which is 10.55 million shares. COG had ended its last session trading at $18.50. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.39, with a beta of 0.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 COG 52-week low price stands at $13.06 while its 52-week high price is $27.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation generated 213.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated FTAI as Initiated on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FTAI could surge by 66.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 35.27% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $7.82 and traded between $5.21 and $7.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTAI’s 50-day SMA is 17.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.51. The stock has a high of $21.73 for the year while the low is $3.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 478006.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.99%, as 425,474 COG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.51% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 538.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.27% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.