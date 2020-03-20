Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI), Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

The shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $22 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boingo Wireless Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Buy the WIFI stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29. Craig Hallum was of a view that WIFI is Buy in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Jefferies thinks that WIFI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.43.

The shares of the company added by 14.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.33 while ending the day at $8.63. During the trading session, a total of 921374.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.71% decline from the average session volume which is 879890.0 shares. WIFI had ended its last session trading at $7.52. Boingo Wireless Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 WIFI 52-week low price stands at $6.66 while its 52-week high price is $25.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Boingo Wireless Inc. generated 40.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Boingo Wireless Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Goldman also rated WSM as Downgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that WSM could surge by 46.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 24.79% to reach $71.06/share. It started the day trading at $38.88 and traded between $30.12 and $38.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSM’s 50-day SMA is 66.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 66.92. The stock has a high of $77.00 for the year while the low is $26.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.85%, as 6.93M WIFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.04% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.83, while the P/B ratio is 2.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 964.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more WSM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -656,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,998,898 shares of WSM, with a total valuation of $499,051,246. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $454,210,867 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by 1.88% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,568,834 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 121,424 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. which are valued at $409,829,553. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 888 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,061,112 shares and is now valued at $315,762,778. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.