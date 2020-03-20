Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)

The shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $17 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Buy the ADVM stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Neutral rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on October 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ADVM is Neutral in its latest report on September 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that ADVM is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.32.

The shares of the company added by 13.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.18 while ending the day at $9.36. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a -33.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. ADVM had ended its last session trading at $8.26. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.40 ADVM 52-week low price stands at $4.20 while its 52-week high price is $16.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. generated 65.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.69%. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has the potential to record -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. B. Riley FBR also rated TIVO as Reiterated on August 27, 2018, with its price target of $23 suggesting that TIVO could surge by 61.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.75% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.73 and traded between $4.5701 and $5.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TIVO’s 50-day SMA is 7.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.62. The stock has a high of $9.69 for the year while the low is $4.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.49%, as 9.14M ADVM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.40% of TiVo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TIVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,458,118 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,548,616 shares of TIVO, with a total valuation of $140,413,023. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,966,030 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its TiVo Corporation shares by 3.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,309,197 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 370,599 shares of TiVo Corporation which are valued at $78,040,621. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TiVo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,276,630 shares and is now valued at $55,084,089. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of TiVo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.