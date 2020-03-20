NLSN Stock: Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Is Still Worth a Bite

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -5.85% on 03/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $14.42 before closing at $15.14. Intraday shares traded counted 6.27 million, which was -54.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.07M. NLSN’s previous close was $16.08 while the outstanding shares total 402.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.01. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.77, with weekly volatility at 12.53% and ATR at 1.25. The NLSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.81 and a $27.57 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Nielsen Holdings plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of NLSN attractive?

In related news, Director, Attwood James A Jr bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.33, for a total value of 4,082,500. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, KENNY DAVID W now bought 55,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,001,632. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

8 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nielsen Holdings plc. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NLSN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.41.