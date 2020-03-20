Mixed Analyst Attention: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

The shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $46 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workiva Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Underweight the WK stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2018. Raymond James was of a view that WK is Mkt Perform in its latest report on February 23, 2018. SunTrust thinks that WK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 27, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $54.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.15.

The shares of the company added by 19.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $23.19 while ending the day at $29.60. During the trading session, a total of 832090.0 shares were traded which represents a -167.61% decline from the average session volume which is 310930.0 shares. WK had ended its last session trading at $24.82. Workiva Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 WK 52-week low price stands at $22.01 while its 52-week high price is $64.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Workiva Inc. generated 381.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.33%. Workiva Inc. has the potential to record -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. SVB Leerink also rated LVGO as Initiated on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that LVGO could surge by 49.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.00% to reach $42.71/share. It started the day trading at $23.39 and traded between $19.93 and $21.62 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $45.68 for the year while the low is $15.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.68%, as 4.20M WK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.87% of Livongo Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.29% over the last six months.

This move now sees The CHI Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,636,640 shares of LVGO, with a total valuation of $65,942,366. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LVGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,469,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Livongo Health Inc. shares by 40.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,460,536 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 419,346 shares of Livongo Health Inc. which are valued at $36,528,005. In the same vein, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its Livongo Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,200,000 shares and is now valued at $30,012,000. Following these latest developments, around 15.60% of Livongo Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.