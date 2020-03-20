Mixed Analyst Attention: Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

The shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $102 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wix.com Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2019. Rosenblatt was of a view that WIX is Sell in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WIX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $155.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.21.

The shares of the company added by 25.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $81.51 while ending the day at $102.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -121.14% decline from the average session volume which is 749320.0 shares. WIX had ended its last session trading at $81.50. Wix.com Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WIX 52-week low price stands at $76.81 while its 52-week high price is $156.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wix.com Ltd. generated 283.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.47%. Wix.com Ltd. has the potential to record -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Deutsche Bank also rated RL as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that RL could surge by 49.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.17% to reach $139.06/share. It started the day trading at $78.965 and traded between $69.30 and $70.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RL’s 50-day SMA is 109.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.36. The stock has a high of $133.63 for the year while the low is $64.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.23%, as 2.95M WIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.11% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -195,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,220,586 shares of RL, with a total valuation of $550,824,029. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more RL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $418,272,660 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,743,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,062 shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation which are valued at $289,435,243. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ralph Lauren Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 41,291 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,728,757 shares and is now valued at $287,911,151. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Ralph Lauren Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.