Mixed Analyst Attention: Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI)

The shares of Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Neutral the SMLP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Robert W. Baird was of a view that SMLP is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SMLP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.97.

The shares of the company added by 31.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.5798 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 831069.0 shares were traded which represents a -57.55% decline from the average session volume which is 527480.0 shares. SMLP had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Summit Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 SMLP 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $10.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Summit Midstream Partners LP generated 32.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.12%. Summit Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on January 08, 2010 where it informed investors and clients that China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.63% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.63 and traded between $0.51 and $0.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPHI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3300. The stock has a high of $1.40 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 157486.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.71%, as 227,899 SMLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 150.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 125.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CPHI shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 162,006 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 893,463 shares of CPHI, with a total valuation of $509,274. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more CPHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $23,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares by 16.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 35,683 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,200 shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. which are valued at $20,339. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,730 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,786 shares and is now valued at $14,698. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.