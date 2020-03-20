Mixed Analyst Attention: Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX), Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

The shares of Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE:PYX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on August 27, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $68 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pyxus International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Outperform the PYX stock while also putting a $71 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $68.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.22.

The shares of the company added by 27.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 606657.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.35% decline from the average session volume which is 499930.0 shares. PYX had ended its last session trading at $1.45. Pyxus International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 PYX 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $32.69.

The Pyxus International Inc. generated 74.59 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.30% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.25 and traded between $2.50 and $3.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TVTY’s 50-day SMA is 17.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.89. The stock has a high of $26.07 for the year while the low is $1.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.42%, as 11.50M PYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.54% of Tivity Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TVTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 336,224 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,639,834 shares of TVTY, with a total valuation of $84,126,697. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TVTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $60,392,949 worth of shares.

Similarly, HG Vora Capital Management LLC decreased its Tivity Health Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,750,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Tivity Health Inc. which are valued at $60,182,500. In the same vein, Hudson Executive Capital LP decreased its Tivity Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,596,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,377,655 shares and is now valued at $55,464,889. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Tivity Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.