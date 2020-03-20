Mixed Analyst Attention: NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextGen Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Underweight the NXGN stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Neutral rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on December 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Deutsche Bank was of a view that NXGN is Hold in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that NXGN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.65.

The shares of the company added by 38.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.77 while ending the day at $7.94. During the trading session, a total of 656877.0 shares were traded which represents a -72.8% decline from the average session volume which is 380140.0 shares. NXGN had ended its last session trading at $5.72. NextGen Healthcare Inc. currently has a market cap of $637.5 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.81, with a beta of 1.08. NextGen Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 NXGN 52-week low price stands at $5.10 while its 52-week high price is $21.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NextGen Healthcare Inc. generated 32.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. NextGen Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Wells Fargo also rated WMB as Downgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that WMB could surge by 58.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.97% to reach $26.04/share. It started the day trading at $11.13 and traded between $8.41 and $10.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WMB’s 50-day SMA is 20.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.34. The stock has a high of $29.55 for the year while the low is $8.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.13%, as 25.46M NXGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of The Williams Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WMB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 731,447 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 98,453,378 shares of WMB, with a total valuation of $1,875,536,851. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WMB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,272,992,552 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Williams Companies Inc. shares by 8.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,178,599 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,811,552 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. which are valued at $1,184,502,311. In the same vein, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC increased its The Williams Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,282,538 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 37,805,675 shares and is now valued at $720,198,109. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Williams Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.