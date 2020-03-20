Mixed Analyst Attention: Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The shares of Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $17 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intersect ENT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $20. SVB Leerink was of a view that XENT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on May 07, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that XENT is worth Under Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.52.

The shares of the company added by 21.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.02 while ending the day at $10.85. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -82.24% decline from the average session volume which is 994930.0 shares. XENT had ended its last session trading at $8.95. Intersect ENT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.90 XENT 52-week low price stands at $5.97 while its 52-week high price is $34.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intersect ENT Inc. generated 20.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Intersect ENT Inc. has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $84. MoffettNathanson also rated CCOI as Downgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that CCOI could down by -15.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.28% to reach $70.20/share. It started the day trading at $85.93 and traded between $78.47 and $81.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCOI’s 50-day SMA is 76.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.13. The stock has a high of $87.61 for the year while the low is $50.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.02%, as 1.61M XENT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.86% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 342.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.95% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CCOI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 134,607 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,208,582 shares of CCOI, with a total valuation of $453,288,572. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CCOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $337,003,939 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,588,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,334 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. which are valued at $261,986,602. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,863 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,264,112 shares and is now valued at $92,292,817. Following these latest developments, around 10.70% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.