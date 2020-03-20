Mixed Analyst Attention: Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $127 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exact Sciences Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the EXAS stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $120. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EXAS is Buy in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that EXAS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 127.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $120.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.85.

The shares of the company added by 32.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.41 while ending the day at $50.21. During the trading session, a total of 3.99 million shares were traded which represents a -55.11% decline from the average session volume which is 2.57 million shares. EXAS had ended its last session trading at $37.90. Exact Sciences Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 EXAS 52-week low price stands at $35.25 while its 52-week high price is $123.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Exact Sciences Corporation generated 177.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -78.38%. Exact Sciences Corporation has the potential to record -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Equal Weight. Piper Sandler also rated HLX as Downgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $6.25 suggesting that HLX could surge by 83.1% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.79% to reach $9.11/share. It started the day trading at $1.54 and traded between $1.30 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 7.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.03. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $1.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.28%, as 6.66M EXAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.72% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.01, while the P/B ratio is 0.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 67,743 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,242,736 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $135,828,759. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,898,339 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 0.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,550,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 44,332 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $84,215,841. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 30,261 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,273,102 shares and is now valued at $82,352,514. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.