Mixed Analyst Attention: Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

The shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centennial Resource Development Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Sell rating by SunTrust in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CDEV is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that CDEV is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.98.

The shares of the company added by 48.11% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.28 while ending the day at $0.45. During the trading session, a total of 9.97 million shares were traded which represents a -19.87% decline from the average session volume which is 8.32 million shares. CDEV had ended its last session trading at $0.30. Centennial Resource Development Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CDEV 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $10.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Centennial Resource Development Inc. generated 10.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Centennial Resource Development Inc. has the potential to record 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on September 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Morgan Joseph also rated CETV as Reiterated on October 27, 2011, with its price target of $18 suggesting that CETV could surge by 20.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.95% to reach $2.90/share. It started the day trading at $2.38 and traded between $2.05 and $2.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CETV’s 50-day SMA is 4.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.40. The stock has a high of $5.03 for the year while the low is $1.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.27%, as 1.10M CDEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 639.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CETV shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 575,067 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,688,646 shares of CETV, with a total valuation of $25,200,702. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more CETV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,265,871 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.