Mixed Analyst Attention: Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

The shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 09, 2018. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cannae Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $48.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.80.

The shares of the company added by 19.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.90 while ending the day at $27.88. During the trading session, a total of 814355.0 shares were traded which represents a -88.42% decline from the average session volume which is 432210.0 shares. CNNE had ended its last session trading at $23.25. Cannae Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 CNNE 52-week low price stands at $20.51 while its 52-week high price is $44.87.

The Cannae Holdings Inc. generated 533.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.31%. Cannae Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI) is now rated as Neutral. Stifel also rated LSI as Upgrade on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $114 suggesting that LSI could surge by 32.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.78% to reach $116.91/share. It started the day trading at $83.41 and traded between $77.83 and $78.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSI’s 50-day SMA is 110.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 105.54. The stock has a high of $119.61 for the year while the low is $75.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 971849.72 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -25.34%, as 725,583 CNNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of Life Storage Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 395.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more LSI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -30,032 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,216,154 shares of LSI, with a total valuation of $778,695,178. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $527,495,482 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Life Storage Inc. shares by 36.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,555,797 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 676,915 shares of Life Storage Inc. which are valued at $275,796,054. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Life Storage Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 220,629 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,312,081 shares and is now valued at $249,496,661. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Life Storage Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.