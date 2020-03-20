Mixed Analyst Attention: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avis Budget Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Hold the CAR stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $35. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CAR is Underweight in its latest report on June 26, 2018. Northcoast thinks that CAR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.62.

The shares of the company added by 24.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.36 while ending the day at $9.68. During the trading session, a total of 10.24 million shares were traded which represents a -404.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. CAR had ended its last session trading at $7.78. Avis Budget Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $899.66 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.15, with a beta of 2.12. Avis Budget Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CAR 52-week low price stands at $6.35 while its 52-week high price is $52.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avis Budget Group Inc. generated 686.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 206.85%. Avis Budget Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $71.83/share. It started the day trading at $57.38 and traded between $52.55 and $53.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EBS’s 50-day SMA is 58.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.10. The stock has a high of $71.19 for the year while the low is $39.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.00%, as 2.19M CAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.03% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.65, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 420.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 143,701 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,340,023 shares of EBS, with a total valuation of $372,032,550. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $268,188,783 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,450,837 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 19,203 shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which are valued at $143,815,115. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 215,503 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,063,889 shares and is now valued at $121,109,007. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.