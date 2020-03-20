Mixed Analyst Attention: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

The shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Underperform the ARWR stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on November 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 81. B. Riley FBR was of a view that ARWR is Buy in its latest report on November 27, 2019. Robert W. Baird thinks that ARWR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.99.

The shares of the company added by 26.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.412 while ending the day at $26.00. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a -41.13% decline from the average session volume which is 2.03 million shares. ARWR had ended its last session trading at $20.56. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.59, with a beta of 2.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 ARWR 52-week low price stands at $17.27 while its 52-week high price is $73.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 461.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 900.0%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated TWST as Initiated on November 26, 2018, with its price target of $27 suggesting that TWST could surge by 37.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.02% to reach $36.33/share. It started the day trading at $22.80 and traded between $19.68 and $22.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWST’s 50-day SMA is 27.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.42. The stock has a high of $35.95 for the year while the low is $18.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.02%, as 2.80M ARWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.74% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 623.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TWST shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 346,582 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,776,117 shares of TWST, with a total valuation of $54,384,703. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more TWST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,104,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Lt… increased its Twist Bioscience Corporation shares by 9.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,173,830 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,825 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation which are valued at $35,942,675. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its Twist Bioscience Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 295,995 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,143,074 shares and is now valued at $35,000,926. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.