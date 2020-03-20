Mixed Analyst Attention: Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS), Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

The shares of Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amyris Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2018, to Buy the AMRS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on January 25, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $8. Deutsche Bank was of a view that AMRS is Hold in its latest report on February 10, 2012. Robert W. Baird thinks that AMRS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 02, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.23.

The shares of the company added by 18.91% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.39. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 28.95% incline from the average session volume which is 2.24 million shares. AMRS had ended its last session trading at $2.01. AMRS 52-week low price stands at $1.40 while its 52-week high price is $5.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amyris Inc. generated 739000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Amyris Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Morgan Stanley also rated LK as Reiterated on January 28, 2020, with its price target of $42 suggesting that LK could surge by 47.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.39% to reach $49.18/share. It started the day trading at $28.18 and traded between $23.91 and $25.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LK’s 50-day SMA is 38.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.93. The stock has a high of $51.38 for the year while the low is $13.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.87%, as 36.08M AMRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.82% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Lone Pine Capital LLC bought more LK shares, increasing its portfolio by 70.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Lone Pine Capital LLC purchasing 4,277,712 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,345,069 shares of LK, with a total valuation of $409,250,930. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more LK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $353,681,037 worth of shares.

Similarly, BofA Securities, Inc. increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by 6,840.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,502,378 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,451,916 shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. which are valued at $138,554,074. In the same vein, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 150,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,250,000 shares and is now valued at $128,570,000. Following these latest developments, around 15.61% of Luckin Coffee Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.