Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE), McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

The shares of The Buckle Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 08, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $16 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Buckle Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 02, 2018, to Hold the BKE stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2017. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Underperform rating by Wolfe Research in its report released on May 09, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Standpoint Research was of a view that BKE is Hold in its latest report on March 30, 2016. Wolfe Research thinks that BKE is worth Peer Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.67.

The shares of the company added by 15.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.12 while ending the day at $16.53. During the trading session, a total of 842944.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.47% decline from the average session volume which is 591660.0 shares. BKE had ended its last session trading at $14.28. The Buckle Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 BKE 52-week low price stands at $13.24 while its 52-week high price is $27.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Buckle Inc. generated 213.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.71%. The Buckle Inc. has the potential to record 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.20. ROTH Capital also rated MUX as Initiated on December 11, 2017, with its price target of $3.25 suggesting that MUX could surge by 78.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.67/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.87% to reach $2.85/share. It started the day trading at $0.6926 and traded between $0.60 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUX’s 50-day SMA is 1.0700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4700. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.56%, as 41.32M BKE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.92% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more MUX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -53.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -20,899,429 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,849,548 shares of MUX, with a total valuation of $16,064,593. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MUX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,576,066 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by 5.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,540,481 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 471,409 shares of McEwen Mining Inc. which are valued at $7,686,433. In the same vein, CPMG, Inc. increased its McEwen Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,261,232 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,261,232 shares and is now valued at $6,535,109. Following these latest developments, around 20.14% of McEwen Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.