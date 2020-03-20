Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

The shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $276 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SBA Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the SBAC stock while also putting a $290 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $280. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on September 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 249. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBAC is Neutral in its latest report on August 14, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that SBAC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 270.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $303.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $232.70 while ending the day at $245.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -72.92% decline from the average session volume which is 807440.0 shares. SBAC had ended its last session trading at $260.25. SBAC 52-week low price stands at $190.51 while its 52-week high price is $309.85.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BTIG Research also rated LC as Resumed on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that LC could surge by 46.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.77% to reach $17.80/share. It started the day trading at $9.48 and traded between $7.8301 and $9.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LC’s 50-day SMA is 11.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.18. The stock has a high of $18.85 for the year while the low is $7.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.12%, as 3.83M SBAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.44% of LendingClub Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 758.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Shanda Interactive Entertainment … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,562,881 shares of LC, with a total valuation of $215,387,320. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $85,969,658 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by 8.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,852,428 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -568,175 shares of LendingClub Corporation which are valued at $64,435,232. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. decreased its LendingClub Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 568,175 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,852,428 shares and is now valued at $64,435,232. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of LendingClub Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.