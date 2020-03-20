Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM), TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

The shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livent Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Underperform the LTHM stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $11. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LTHM is Underperform in its latest report on August 12, 2019. Argus thinks that LTHM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.10 while ending the day at $5.49. During the trading session, a total of 3.0 million shares were traded which represents a 3.55% incline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. LTHM had ended its last session trading at $5.77. Livent Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LTHM 52-week low price stands at $5.15 while its 52-week high price is $13.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Livent Corporation generated 16.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -140.0%. Livent Corporation has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) is now rated as Reduce. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.74% to reach $20.71/share. It started the day trading at $14.90 and traded between $12.47 and $14.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSU’s 50-day SMA is 18.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.20. The stock has a high of $20.32 for the year while the low is $12.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.11%, as 2.31M LTHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… sold more TSU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Canada Pension Plan Investment Bo… selling -593,021 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,007,490 shares of TSU, with a total valuation of $252,555,045. AQR Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more TSU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $134,634,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, Paulson & Co., Inc. decreased its TIM Participacoes S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,720,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of TIM Participacoes S.A. which are valued at $67,071,600. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its TIM Participacoes S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,168 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,991,364 shares and is now valued at $53,934,293. Following these latest developments, around 68.00% of TIM Participacoes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.