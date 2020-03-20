Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $720 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $1000. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on January 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 820. UBS was of a view that CMG is Neutral in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Cowen thinks that CMG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 975.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.36.

The shares of the company added by 15.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $450.525 while ending the day at $536.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -144.41% decline from the average session volume which is 573670.0 shares. CMG had ended its last session trading at $465.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. currently has a market cap of $15.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.74, with a beta of 0.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CMG 52-week low price stands at $415.00 while its 52-week high price is $940.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. generated 480.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.88%. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has the potential to record 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.36% to reach $19.45/share. It started the day trading at $8.77 and traded between $8.01 and $8.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IBN’s 50-day SMA is 13.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.97. The stock has a high of $15.42 for the year while the low is $8.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.25%, as 20.69M CMG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.46% of ICICI Bank Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more IBN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -2,513,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,885,175 shares of IBN, with a total valuation of $733,517,377. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more IBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $714,301,297 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its ICICI Bank Limited shares by 5.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 39,562,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,138,951 shares of ICICI Bank Limited which are valued at $548,732,152. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ICICI Bank Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,114,343 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,165,262 shares and is now valued at $349,042,184. Following these latest developments, around 62.40% of ICICI Bank Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.