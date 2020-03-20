Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

The shares of Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardinal Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Outperform the CAH stock while also putting a $68 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. Argus was of a view that CAH is Hold in its latest report on August 27, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that CAH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $58.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $42.12 while ending the day at $43.79. During the trading session, a total of 2.54 million shares were traded which represents a 16.23% incline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. CAH had ended its last session trading at $45.70. Cardinal Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 CAH 52-week low price stands at $41.03 while its 52-week high price is $60.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardinal Health Inc. generated 1.66 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.61%. Cardinal Health Inc. has the potential to record 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Laidlaw also rated CARA as Reiterated on May 29, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that CARA could surge by 67.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.91% to reach $31.89/share. It started the day trading at $10.86 and traded between $8.92 and $10.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CARA’s 50-day SMA is 15.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.62. The stock has a high of $27.55 for the year while the low is $8.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.23%, as 4.32M CAH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.19% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 589.12K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CARA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 23,787 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,660,614 shares of CARA, with a total valuation of $70,049,028. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CARA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,316,655 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 150,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $34,569,000. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,195 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,094,570 shares and is now valued at $31,481,387. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.