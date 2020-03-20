Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), RH (NYSE:RH)

The shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $91 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ameren Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $86. The stock was given Buy rating by Guggenheim in its report released on January 08, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 82. JP Morgan was of a view that AEE is Overweight in its latest report on December 11, 2019. UBS thinks that AEE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 86.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $70.95 while ending the day at $71.88. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a -53.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.99 million shares. AEE had ended its last session trading at $76.15. Ameren Corporation currently has a market cap of $19.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.38, with a beta of 0.24. Ameren Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AEE 52-week low price stands at $64.93 while its 52-week high price is $87.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ameren Corporation generated 16.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -105.26%. Ameren Corporation has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RH (NYSE:RH) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $190. Barclays also rated RH as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $198 suggesting that RH could surge by 60.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.90% to reach $233.67/share. It started the day trading at $95.34 and traded between $74.30 and $91.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RH’s 50-day SMA is 197.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 171.28. The stock has a high of $256.27 for the year while the low is $78.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.89%, as 4.94M AEE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.79% of RH shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more RH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 46,446 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,810,980 shares of RH, with a total valuation of $509,911,772. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $327,931,292 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RH shares by 21.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,756,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -490,885 shares of RH which are valued at $318,623,658. In the same vein, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… decreased its RH shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 500,504 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,708,348 shares and is now valued at $309,894,327. Following these latest developments, around 10.70% of RH stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.