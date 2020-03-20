Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX), Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

The shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2018. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amdocs Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2018, to Buy the DOX stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2017. Barclays was of a view that DOX is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 12, 2015. Stifel thinks that DOX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -0.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $44.63 while ending the day at $46.28. During the trading session, a total of 1.57 million shares were traded which represents a -71.11% decline from the average session volume which is 919420.0 shares. DOX had ended its last session trading at $48.87. Amdocs Limited currently has a market cap of $6.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.29, with a beta of 0.50. Amdocs Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 DOX 52-week low price stands at $46.34 while its 52-week high price is $77.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amdocs Limited generated 485.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1.0%. Amdocs Limited has the potential to record 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.09% to reach $11.37/share. It started the day trading at $6.41 and traded between $5.215 and $6.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENIA’s 50-day SMA is 9.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.17. The stock has a high of $11.21 for the year while the low is $5.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.77 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.55%, as 3.84M DOX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Enel Americas S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Acadian Asset Management LLC bought more ENIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Acadian Asset Management LLC purchasing 277,983 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,510,512 shares of ENIA, with a total valuation of $124,790,403. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile bought more ENIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $120,646,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Enel Americas S.A. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,150,172 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -334,560 shares of Enel Americas S.A. which are valued at $95,891,479. In the same vein, AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its Enel Americas S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,795,622 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,563,307 shares and is now valued at $65,044,440. Following these latest developments, around 62.00% of Enel Americas S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.