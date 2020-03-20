Is There A Value in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) And CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

The shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YPF Sociedad Anonima, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that YPF is Outperform in its latest report on October 25, 2018. Raymond James thinks that YPF is worth Strong Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.51.

The shares of the company added by 18.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.70 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.58 million shares were traded which represents a -54.87% decline from the average session volume which is 2.31 million shares. YPF had ended its last session trading at $2.57. YPF Sociedad Anonima debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 YPF 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $18.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The YPF Sociedad Anonima generated 1.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.0%. YPF Sociedad Anonima has the potential to record -1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.53% to reach $5.29/share. It started the day trading at $2.04 and traded between $1.82 and $1.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CX’s 50-day SMA is 3.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.74. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.70%, as 10.29M YPF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.23% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 50.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.29. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more CX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -3,597,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 122,592,090 shares of CX, with a total valuation of $402,102,055. Brandes Investment Partners LP meanwhile sold more CX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $227,509,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by 1.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 41,165,977 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 507,932 shares of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. which are valued at $135,024,405. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 773,896 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,108,950 shares and is now valued at $49,557,356. Following these latest developments, around 60.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.