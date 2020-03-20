Is There A Value in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) And Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

The shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Alliance Bancorporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2018, to Outperform the WAL stock while also putting a $67 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on June 18, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $69. Stephens was of a view that WAL is Overweight in its latest report on January 17, 2018. Barclays thinks that WAL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $56.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.80.

The shares of the company added by 23.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.90 while ending the day at $27.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a -180.12% decline from the average session volume which is 880800.0 shares. WAL had ended its last session trading at $22.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a market cap of $3.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.71, with a beta of 1.89. WAL 52-week low price stands at $21.24 while its 52-week high price is $58.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.2%. Western Alliance Bancorporation has the potential to record 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $44.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.52% to reach $39.55/share. It started the day trading at $31.81 and traded between $31.10 and $31.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FMS’s 50-day SMA is 38.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.41. The stock has a high of $42.75 for the year while the low is $30.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 119.26%, as 1.07M WAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.12% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.46, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 486.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC sold more FMS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC selling -107,189 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,330,200 shares of FMS, with a total valuation of $50,999,868. First Trust Advisors LP meanwhile bought more FMS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,797,011 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thornburg Investment Management, … decreased its Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares by 27.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 643,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -238,456 shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA which are valued at $24,667,228. In the same vein, BNP Paribas Asset Management Belg… decreased its Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 18,296 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 495,357 shares and is now valued at $18,991,987.