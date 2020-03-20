Is There A Value in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) And The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

The shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $25 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Lovesac Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Hold the LOVE stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on June 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. DA Davidson was of a view that LOVE is Buy in its latest report on April 02, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that LOVE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.10.

The shares of the company added by 43.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.41 while ending the day at $6.55. During the trading session, a total of 515042.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.62% decline from the average session volume which is 333100.0 shares. LOVE had ended its last session trading at $4.55. The Lovesac Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 LOVE 52-week low price stands at $4.04 while its 52-week high price is $46.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Lovesac Company generated 27.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 236.96%. The Lovesac Company has the potential to record -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Piper Jaffray also rated STKS as Initiated on November 20, 2018, with its price target of $4 suggesting that STKS could surge by 70.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.65% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.75 and traded between $1.19 and $1.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STKS’s 50-day SMA is 3.6300 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.2200. The stock has a high of $4.68 for the year while the low is $1.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 325956.16 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.39%, as 359,823 LOVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.07, while the P/B ratio is 2.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 90.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Argyle Street Management Ltd. sold more STKS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Argyle Street Management Ltd. selling -95,273 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,404,727 shares of STKS, with a total valuation of $5,127,254. Maguire Asset Management LLC meanwhile sold more STKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,894,174 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 765,446 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. which are valued at $2,793,878. In the same vein, Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 91,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 172,147 shares and is now valued at $628,337. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.