Is There A Value in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) And WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

The shares of Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $46 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Perficient Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on June 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Jefferies was of a view that PRFT is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Barrington Research thinks that PRFT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.86.

The shares of the company added by 37.92% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.45 while ending the day at $30.04. During the trading session, a total of 873830.0 shares were traded which represents a -105.19% decline from the average session volume which is 425860.0 shares. PRFT had ended its last session trading at $21.78. Perficient Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.17, with a beta of 0.94. Perficient Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PRFT 52-week low price stands at $18.88 while its 52-week high price is $53.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Perficient Inc. generated 70.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.82%. Perficient Inc. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated WOW as Downgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that WOW could surge by 45.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.67% to reach $7.19/share. It started the day trading at $3.95 and traded between $3.30 and $3.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WOW’s 50-day SMA is 6.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.48. The stock has a high of $9.87 for the year while the low is $2.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.13%, as 1.45M PRFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of WideOpenWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 376.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.75% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Northwestern Mutual Life Insu… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,374,516 shares of WOW, with a total valuation of $58,965,706. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,679,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Management Group, Inc. increased its WideOpenWest Inc. shares by 2.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,580,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 80,663 shares of WideOpenWest Inc. which are valued at $22,521,641. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its WideOpenWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 133,376 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,881,686 shares and is now valued at $11,835,805. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of WideOpenWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.