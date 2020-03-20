Is There A Value in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) And Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $48 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $55. Bernstein was of a view that LYFT is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 10, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that LYFT is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 24 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.80.

The shares of the company added by 28.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.32 while ending the day at $20.70. During the trading session, a total of 20.07 million shares were traded which represents a -119.39% decline from the average session volume which is 9.15 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $16.05. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $14.56 while its 52-week high price is $88.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 358.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4223.85%. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.03/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.45% to reach $19.33/share. It started the day trading at $11.76 and traded between $10.00 and $11.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBDC’s 50-day SMA is 17.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.93. The stock has a high of $19.00 for the year while the low is $9.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 707089.06 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.32%, as 822,486 LYFT shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 94.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 838.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.76% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 4.78% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.