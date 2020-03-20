Is There A Value in Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) And Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

The shares of Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $127 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Group 1 Automotive Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2019, to Overweight the GPI stock while also putting a $94 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on April 26, 2019. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $83. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on March 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. JP Morgan was of a view that GPI is Overweight in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that GPI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $105.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.35.

The shares of the company added by 33.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.35 while ending the day at $43.24. During the trading session, a total of 593081.0 shares were traded which represents a -117.17% decline from the average session volume which is 273090.0 shares. GPI had ended its last session trading at $32.39. Group 1 Automotive Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 GPI 52-week low price stands at $26.25 while its 52-week high price is $110.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Group 1 Automotive Inc. generated 23.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.56%. Group 1 Automotive Inc. has the potential to record 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is now rated as Outperform. BMO Capital Markets also rated AVGO as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $330 suggesting that AVGO could surge by 44.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $167.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.83% to reach $347.68/share. It started the day trading at $207.47 and traded between $165.00 and $194.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVGO’s 50-day SMA is 288.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 291.58. The stock has a high of $331.58 for the year while the low is $155.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.46%, as 4.16M GPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.07% of Broadcom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.07, while the P/B ratio is 3.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AVGO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -19,520 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 43,600,092 shares of AVGO, with a total valuation of $11,886,257,081. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AVGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,686,587,022 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Broadcom Inc. shares by 7.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,539,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,089,628 shares of Broadcom Inc. which are valued at $8,053,067,214. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Broadcom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,209 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,175,954 shares and is now valued at $7,408,708,579. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Broadcom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.