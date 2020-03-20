Is There A Value in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) And Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

The shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $40 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2019, to Outperform the ESTA stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on June 07, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.45.

The shares of the company added by 54.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.00 while ending the day at $11.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.18 million shares were traded which represents a -761.6% decline from the average session volume which is 136690.0 shares. ESTA had ended its last session trading at $7.56. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 ESTA 52-week low price stands at $7.56 while its 52-week high price is $30.06.

The Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. generated 37.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.3%. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.24% to reach $49.70/share. It started the day trading at $28.20 and traded between $22.41 and $27.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CATM’s 50-day SMA is 39.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.99. The stock has a high of $47.41 for the year while the low is $21.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.36%, as 7.48M ESTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.81% of Cardtronics plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.79, while the P/B ratio is 3.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 591.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hudson Executive Capital LP bought more CATM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hudson Executive Capital LP purchasing 8,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,135,021 shares of CATM, with a total valuation of $295,057,212. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CATM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $187,480,718 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cardtronics plc shares by 3.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,905,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -168,534 shares of Cardtronics plc which are valued at $177,914,832. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Cardtronics plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 803,176 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,983,861 shares and is now valued at $144,494,638. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Cardtronics plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.