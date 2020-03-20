Is There A Value in CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) And Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

The shares of CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CVR Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2013. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 10, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. Barclays was of a view that UAN is Equal Weight in its latest report on August 15, 2012. Dahlman Rose thinks that UAN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.96.

The shares of the company added by 41.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.72 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 590700.0 shares were traded which represents a -165.4% decline from the average session volume which is 222570.0 shares. UAN had ended its last session trading at $0.60. CVR Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 UAN 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $4.35.

The CVR Partners LP generated 36.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.0%.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Piper Jaffray also rated COOP as Downgrade on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that COOP could surge by 56.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.04% to reach $15.67/share. It started the day trading at $6.95 and traded between $5.62 and $6.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COOP’s 50-day SMA is 12.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.78. The stock has a high of $14.68 for the year while the low is $5.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.18%, as 3.72M UAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.02% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 575.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … sold more COOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … selling -1,798,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,703,274 shares of COOP, with a total valuation of $86,003,005. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,294,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by 4.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,615,566 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,465 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. which are valued at $59,217,712. In the same vein, Greywolf Capital Management LP increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,404,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,947,524 shares and is now valued at $50,646,733. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.