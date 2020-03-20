Is There A Value in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) And Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

The shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cinemark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. MKM Partners advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Buy the CNK stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $45. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Credit Suisse was of a view that CNK is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that CNK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.35.

The shares of the company added by 73.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.33 while ending the day at $11.39. During the trading session, a total of 11.27 million shares were traded which represents a -264.81% decline from the average session volume which is 3.09 million shares. CNK had ended its last session trading at $6.58. Cinemark Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.63, with a beta of 1.00. Cinemark Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CNK 52-week low price stands at $5.71 while its 52-week high price is $43.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cinemark Holdings Inc. generated 488.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.27%. Cinemark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) is now rated as Underweight. BTIG Research also rated ELVT as Resumed on July 16, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that ELVT could surge by 74.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.55% to reach $5.70/share. It started the day trading at $1.58 and traded between $1.08 and $1.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELVT’s 50-day SMA is 3.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.21. The stock has a high of $5.98 for the year while the low is $1.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 774448.55 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.62%, as 754,158 CNK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of Elevate Credit Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.02, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 241.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Requisite Capital Management LLC bought more ELVT shares, increasing its portfolio by 100.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Requisite Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,265,783 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,531,566 shares of ELVT, with a total valuation of $14,954,168. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ELVT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,051,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Elevate Credit Inc. shares by 8.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,245,616 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 93,829 shares of Elevate Credit Inc. which are valued at $4,110,533. In the same vein, Prescott Group Capital Management… increased its Elevate Credit Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 311,449 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,194,335 shares and is now valued at $3,941,306. Following these latest developments, around 2.70% of Elevate Credit Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.