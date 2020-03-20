Is There A Value in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) And Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $70 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AGCO Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Equal-Weight the AGCO stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $82. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on November 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. JP Morgan was of a view that AGCO is Overweight in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Stifel thinks that AGCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $74.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.66.

The shares of the company added by 20.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.40 while ending the day at $44.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -110.07% decline from the average session volume which is 567110.0 shares. AGCO had ended its last session trading at $36.97. AGCO Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.39, with a beta of 1.00. AGCO Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AGCO 52-week low price stands at $35.33 while its 52-week high price is $81.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AGCO Corporation generated 432.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.51%. AGCO Corporation has the potential to record 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $98.75/share. It started the day trading at $67.95 and traded between $63.245 and $63.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLD’s 50-day SMA is 89.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.15. The stock has a high of $99.79 for the year while the low is $62.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.87%, as 8.43M AGCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Prologis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 606,674 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 97,865,269 shares of PLD, with a total valuation of $8,248,084,871. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,417,730,971 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by 7.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 47,242,154 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,604,290 shares of Prologis Inc. which are valued at $3,981,568,739. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 145,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,726,000 shares and is now valued at $2,083,907,280. Following these latest developments, around 0.54% of Prologis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.