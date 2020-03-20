Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)?

The shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $52 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Coca-Cola Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the KO stock while also putting a $64 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Overweight rating by Atlantic Equities in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KO is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that KO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $41.04 while ending the day at $41.83. During the trading session, a total of 41.88 million shares were traded which represents a -164.9% decline from the average session volume which is 15.81 million shares. KO had ended its last session trading at $44.85. The Coca-Cola Company currently has a market cap of $198.82 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.42, with a beta of 0.43. The Coca-Cola Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 KO 52-week low price stands at $41.17 while its 52-week high price is $60.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Coca-Cola Company generated 6.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.09%. The Coca-Cola Company has the potential to record 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on July 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 65.17% to reach $17.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.76 and traded between $4.20 and $7.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPC’s 50-day SMA is 11.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.13. The stock has a high of $20.37 for the year while the low is $2.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.21%, as 8.42M KO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.00% of Tutor Perini Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… bought more TPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Frontier Capital Management Co. L… purchasing 17,489 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,876,026 shares of TPC, with a total valuation of $70,702,377. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile sold more TPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,742,291 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Tutor Perini Corporation shares by 9.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,798,084 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -383,537 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation which are valued at $55,072,218. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Tutor Perini Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 297,183 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,703,558 shares and is now valued at $53,701,591. Following these latest developments, around 10.10% of Tutor Perini Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.