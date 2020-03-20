Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)?

The shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. Wells Fargo was of a view that SNSS is Outperform in its latest report on July 29, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that SNSS is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.11.

The shares of the company added by 14.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.38 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 840296.0 shares were traded which represents a 51.71% incline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. SNSS had ended its last session trading at $0.37. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.90 SNSS 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 18.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Robert W. Baird also rated PD as Initiated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that PD could surge by 30.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.53% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.84 and traded between $14.47 and $18.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PD’s 50-day SMA is 21.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.61. The stock has a high of $59.82 for the year while the low is $12.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.97%, as 5.56M SNSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.36% of PagerDuty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 877.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PD shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 436,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,734,709 shares of PD, with a total valuation of $159,335,005. Fidelity (Canada) Asset Managemen… meanwhile bought more PD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,637,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PagerDuty Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,946,045 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of PagerDuty Inc. which are valued at $60,688,527. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PagerDuty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,238,571 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,598,681 shares and is now valued at $53,532,829. Following these latest developments, around 5.10% of PagerDuty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.