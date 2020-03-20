Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)?

The shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qutoutiao Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Buy the QTT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that QTT is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that QTT is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.57 while ending the day at $3.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -13.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. QTT had ended its last session trading at $4.10. QTT 52-week low price stands at $2.56 while its 52-week high price is $15.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Qutoutiao Inc. generated 74.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.48%. Qutoutiao Inc. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Wells Fargo also rated GLP as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $20 suggesting that GLP could surge by 49.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 31.33% to reach $19.33/share. It started the day trading at $10.24 and traded between $6.30 and $9.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLP’s 50-day SMA is 17.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.40. The stock has a high of $21.62 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13055.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 93.62%, as 25,279 QTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Global Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 153.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more GLP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 8,690 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,925,125 shares of GLP, with a total valuation of $114,651,169.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Global Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.