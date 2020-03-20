Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)?

The shares of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $41 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Premier Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Neutral the PINC stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Guggenheim was of a view that PINC is Neutral in its latest report on June 18, 2019. Citigroup thinks that PINC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $39.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.90.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.95 while ending the day at $31.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a -94.63% decline from the average session volume which is 947450.0 shares. PINC had ended its last session trading at $33.66. Premier Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.2 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 0.46. Premier Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PINC 52-week low price stands at $27.30 while its 52-week high price is $40.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Premier Inc. generated 111.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.61%. Premier Inc. has the potential to record 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 39.60% to reach $30.75/share. It started the day trading at $12.07 and traded between $8.16 and $11.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WHD’s 50-day SMA is 26.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.11. The stock has a high of $40.68 for the year while the low is $8.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.81%, as 1.24M PINC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.64% of Cactus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 490.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WHD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -78,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,205,331 shares of WHD, with a total valuation of $114,847,590. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WHD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $81,991,584 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Cactus Inc. shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,104,532 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,424 shares of Cactus Inc. which are valued at $57,474,769. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Cactus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 292,139 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,939,299 shares and is now valued at $52,962,256. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Cactus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.