Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)?

The shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on April 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Citigroup was of a view that NGM is Buy in its latest report on April 29, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $29.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.89.

The shares of the company added by 13.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.80 while ending the day at $11.30. During the trading session, a total of 797351.0 shares were traded which represents a -106.5% decline from the average session volume which is 386130.0 shares. NGM had ended its last session trading at $10.00. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.00 NGM 52-week low price stands at $8.81 while its 52-week high price is $22.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. generated 245.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -404.17%. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.32% to reach $36.80/share. It started the day trading at $21.40 and traded between $16.27 and $20.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GDOT’s 50-day SMA is 30.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.20. The stock has a high of $66.81 for the year while the low is $14.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.22%, as 4.37M NGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.03% of Green Dot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.10, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GDOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 192,267 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,453,521 shares of GDOT, with a total valuation of $186,292,277. Starboard Value LP meanwhile bought more GDOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,242,510 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Green Dot Corporation shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,330,462 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,356 shares of Green Dot Corporation which are valued at $147,928,582. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Green Dot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 359,717 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,987,303 shares and is now valued at $67,886,270. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Green Dot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.