Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI), Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)?

The shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Logitech International S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2020, to Overweight the LOGI stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. JP Morgan was of a view that LOGI is Neutral in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Goldman thinks that LOGI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $49.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.83.

The shares of the company added by 12.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $39.55 while ending the day at $42.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -370.36% decline from the average session volume which is 258560.0 shares. LOGI had ended its last session trading at $37.96. Logitech International S.A. currently has a market cap of $8.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.02, with a beta of 1.35. Logitech International S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 LOGI 52-week low price stands at $31.37 while its 52-week high price is $48.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Logitech International S.A. generated 656.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.26%. Logitech International S.A. has the potential to record 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on February 02, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.31% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.75 and traded between $4.77 and $5.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KMDA's 50-day SMA is 6.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.87. The stock has a high of $8.00 for the year while the low is $4.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. The company's P/E ratio currently sits at 10.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.64. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 73.39K shares. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.80% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 19.55% of Kamada Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.