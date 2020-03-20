Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)?

The shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harley-Davidson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on October 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Goldman was of a view that HOG is Sell in its latest report on April 24, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that HOG is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.20 while ending the day at $18.69. During the trading session, a total of 4.06 million shares were traded which represents a -102.08% decline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. HOG had ended its last session trading at $20.16. Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HOG 52-week low price stands at $18.13 while its 52-week high price is $41.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harley-Davidson Inc. generated 898.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -390.0%. Harley-Davidson Inc. has the potential to record 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) is now rated as Buy. National Securities also rated FDUS as Initiated on October 23, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that FDUS could surge by 57.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 43.64% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.90 and traded between $4.53 and $6.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FDUS’s 50-day SMA is 13.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.90. The stock has a high of $16.46 for the year while the low is $4.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 246092.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.64%, as 269,816 HOG shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 159.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.17% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.37% of Fidus Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.