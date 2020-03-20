Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)?

The shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $131 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equifax Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the EFX stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $165. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that EFX is Underperform in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that EFX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $165.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $107.22 while ending the day at $115.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -89.14% decline from the average session volume which is 911370.0 shares. EFX had ended its last session trading at $124.11. Equifax Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EFX 52-week low price stands at $107.81 while its 52-week high price is $164.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equifax Inc. generated 401.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.57%. Equifax Inc. has the potential to record 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 49.66% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.48 and traded between $1.53 and $2.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKCC’s 50-day SMA is 4.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.14. The stock has a high of $6.30 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 468213.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.39%, as 470,040 EFX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 521.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.86% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.27% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.