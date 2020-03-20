Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)?

The shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $95 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the BTAI stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $81.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 388.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.77.

The shares of the company added by 13.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.00 while ending the day at $18.35. During the trading session, a total of 521585.0 shares were traded which represents a 20.95% incline from the average session volume which is 659840.0 shares. BTAI had ended its last session trading at $16.11. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 BTAI 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $43.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. generated 32.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.22%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) is now rated as Hold. Barclays also rated HTZ as Upgrade on August 08, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that HTZ could surge by 78.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.78% to reach $19.43/share. It started the day trading at $4.6784 and traded between $3.45 and $4.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTZ’s 50-day SMA is 14.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.74. The stock has a high of $20.85 for the year while the low is $3.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.30%, as 18.26M BTAI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.94% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more HTZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 11,416,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,342,109 shares of HTZ, with a total valuation of $707,825,574. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more HTZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,784,058 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by 31.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,657,583 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,329,775 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. which are valued at $123,520,487. In the same vein, PAR Capital Management, Inc. increased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,064,487 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,039,094 shares and is now valued at $115,610,012. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.