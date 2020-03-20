Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH), Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)?

The shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beazer Homes USA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $22. JP Morgan was of a view that BZH is Overweight in its latest report on September 14, 2017. Wedbush thinks that BZH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.5501 while ending the day at $4.85. During the trading session, a total of 995976.0 shares were traded which represents a -120.55% decline from the average session volume which is 451590.0 shares. BZH had ended its last session trading at $5.29. BZH 52-week low price stands at $4.71 while its 52-week high price is $17.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Beazer Homes USA Inc. generated 60.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -122.22%. Beazer Homes USA Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is now rated as Peer Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 37.50% to reach $13.89/share. It started the day trading at $3.19 and traded between $2.03 and $2.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OII’s 50-day SMA is 11.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.02. The stock has a high of $21.29 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.51%, as 3.33M BZH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.42% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OII shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 4,042,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,928,559 shares of OII, with a total valuation of $157,347,012. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,989,481 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,935,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -260,879 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. which are valued at $83,636,355. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 223,124 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,502,388 shares and is now valued at $79,075,170. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Oceaneering International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.